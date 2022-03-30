The Muskegon Lakeshore Home, Garden and Boat Show returns to the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center in downtown Muskegon next month.
The show will take place Friday, April 22, from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The show will feature more than 60 exhibitors including everything from home improvement and landscaping to boat dealers and water sports.
