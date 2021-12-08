NORTON SHORES — Lane closures for road and bridge work are scheduled for Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on northbound and southbound U.S. 31 near I-96.
During this time, the ramp from southbound U.S. 31 Business Route (Seaway Drive) to southbound U.S. 31 will also be closed.
Lane closures will also be in place on eastbound and westbound I-96 at Sternberg Road in Fruitport Township.
The work is weather dependent.
For up-to-date information on this project and others, go to the Michigan Department of Transportation's list of statewide lane closures at: www.michigan.gov/drive.
