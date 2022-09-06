Lane closures for road and bridge work resume Wednesday, Sept. 7, through mid-November on northbound and southbound U.S. 31 in the Tri-Cities.
It will occur between Jackson Street in Grand Haven and Third Street in Ferrysburg, and also on eastbound and westbound M-104 over the Spring Lake channel between U.S. 31 and Savidge Court in Spring Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.