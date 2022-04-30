SPRING LAKE — Daily (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) lane closures for resurfacing work are scheduled to begin Monday, May 2, and continue through May 27 on eastbound and westbound M-104 (Savidge Street) from the Spring Lake channel to Lake Avenue in the Village of Spring Lake.
Nightly (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.) lane closures are scheduled for the same area from May 9-27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.