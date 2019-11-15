Lane closures next week for lighting work

Traffic will be squeezed early next week in the Tri-Cities.
Daytime lane closures will be in effect on U.S. 31 and on M-104, the Michigan Department of Transportation said Friday.
Lane closures for lighting work will be in effect between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, Nov. 18-22, on U.S. 31 between Jackson Street in Grand Haven and Ridge Avenue in Ferrysburg, and on M-104 between U.S. 31 and School Street in Spring Lake.
The work is weather dependent, MDOT says.
For up-to-date information on this project and others, go to the list of statewide lane closures at: www.michigan.gov/drive.
