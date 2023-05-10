Traveling north on U.S. 31 over the Grand River will continue to be an adventure for the next few days.
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced double lane closures on northbound U.S. 31 through Thursday, leaving just one lane open between Jackson Street and the M-104 exit. This will be during “non-peak” hours, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single lane closures will remain in place from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Starting Friday, May 12, northbound U.S. 31 will go back to a single right lane closure.
The work is part of a two-year project that began in 2021 to improve six bridges at the U.S. 31-M-104 interchange in Grand Haven, Spring Lake and Ferrysburg.
According to MDOT: “We are getting closer to the finish line. With warmer temperatures the contractors are focusing on bridge coatings, including paint touch up, epoxy surface sealing and concrete sealing and coating. Bridge cleaning and coating continues at the railroad bridge under US-31.”
MDOT also noted that the mon-motorized path over the Grand River will be closed for several hours at a time during the week of May 15. The closures are required for epoxy overall application on the path.
These lane closures have caused significant traffic backups on Beacon Boulevard through Grand Haven; those traveling north are urged to utilize M-231 as an alternate route.
In addition, MDOT announced 15-minute total lane closures for bridge work Wednesday and Thursday nights between 10 a.m. and 5 a.m.
More limited lane closures will remain in effect through May 15.
