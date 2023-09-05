Lane closures for culvert replacement were scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Tuesday and continue through mid-November on U.S. 31 between Third Street and Van Wagoner Street.
The on-ramp from Van Wagoner Street to southbound U.S. 31 is scheduled to close 7 a.m. Wednesday and remain closed through November.
The closures will allow the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to complete a $2.8 million culvert replacement under the highway for a tributary leading to Smith’s Bayou, just south of Van Wagoner Road. The culvert being replaced was constructed in 1958.
Southbound U.S. 31 is scheduled to be closed and detoured between Van Wagoner Street and Third Street from Sept. 13 to 29, while northbound U.S. 31 is scheduled to be closed Sept. 16 through 29.
Local traffic will exit at Van Wagoner Street and Third Street to 174th Avenue. Through-traffic will be directed to I-96, M-231 and M-45 (Lake Michigan Drive).
The work is weather dependent.
For up-to-date information on this project and others, go to the list of statewide lane closures at: www.michigan.gov/drive.
