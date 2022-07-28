NORTON SHORES — Lane closures for sign work are scheduled to take place on Business U.S. 31 (Seaway Drive) at U.S. 31 between 9 p.m. today (Thursday) and 6 a.m. Friday.
During this time, the ramp from southbound U.S. 31 to eastbound I-96 will be closed.
The work is weather dependent.
For up-to-date information on this project and others, go to the Michigan Department of Transportation's list of statewide lane closures at: www.michigan.gov/drive.
