Lansing woman dies from crash injuries

A 25-year-old Lansing woman has died from injuries suffered in a crash Friday night on I-96 near Nunica.
Charitha Aella died on Sunday, the Muskegon County Medical Examiners Office reported to the Ottawa County Sheriff at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday, according to Sgt. Chris Dill.
The crash remains under investigation.
The crash occurred at about 8:50 p.m. Friday on westbound I-96 in the Crockery Creek area just east of the Nunica exit.
Police said the car, containing four Lansing residents, was pulled over on the shoulder of the highway with its emergency lights flashing. The red 2008 Toyota Camry was struck from behind by a 2006 Chrysler 300.
Two other passengers from the Toyota suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken by ambulance to Hackley Hospital in Muskegon. The driver of the Toyota was not injured.
The driver of the Chrysler, a 40-year-old Muskegon Heights man, was arrested at the scene. He also was not injured.
Police said that speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.
Everyone in both cars was wearing seatbelts, with the exception of the 25-year-old woman who died. She was a backseat passenger.
