A sign reads "Ignorance is an Infectious Disease" at the rally in support for the public health department on Wednesday. One of the programs at risk in the proposed funding changes is communicable disease control, or controlling the spread of infectious disease.
Retired Health Inspector for the Ottawa County Department of Public Health Kevin Hoxsey was the first to speak to the crowd Wednesday evening.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
A crowd of hundreds of supporters gathered along James Street in front of the health department for a rally Wednesday.
Tribune photos / Kayla Tucker
Shelly Johnson holds a sign during the rally Wednesday at the Ottawa County Department of Public Health in Holland.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
A sign reads "Ignorance is an Infectious Disease" at the rally in support for the public health department on Wednesday. One of the programs at risk in the proposed funding changes is communicable disease control, or controlling the spread of infectious disease.
HOLLAND — A large crowd of supporters gathered Wednesday evening in front of the Ottawa County Department of Public Health to protest against the latest actions of members of the county commission and County Administrator John Gibbs.
“I’m mad about this revenge politics and in defense of democracy,” said Dru Ross-Frank, who stood at the health department entrance on James Street, waving at cars as they passed by, many honking and drivers waving in support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.