HOLLAND — A large crowd of supporters gathered Wednesday evening in front of the Ottawa County Department of Public Health to protest against the latest actions of members of the county commission and County Administrator John Gibbs.

“I’m mad about this revenge politics and in defense of democracy,” said Dru Ross-Frank, who stood at the health department entrance on James Street, waving at cars as they passed by, many honking and drivers waving in support.

rally 5

Urban Sketcher Marcia Schrotenboer holds her sketch mid-rally on Wednesday, as she worked to draw what she saw. 

Contact Kayla Tucker at ktucker@grandhaventribune.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.