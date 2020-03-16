Life as we know it is changing by the minute, including where we dine, work out and recreate.
Restaurants, bars, coffee houses, movie theaters, performance venues, gyms, fitness centers, indoor sports facilities, spas and casinos closed to public gathering as of 3 p.m. Monday, under an order from Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
Many area restaurant owners and employees were scrambling Monday, and not just eggs.
“We're having a staff meeting at 3 as we close,” said Bill Peak, owner of Rendezvous. “I think our plan is going to be to offer carryout and do breakfast and lunch. Obviously, we're not going to stay open 24 hours.”
Restaurants can't have more than five people inside for pick-up at one time, and those people have to maintain a minimum distance of six feet from each other.
“We'll control it so we can comply,” Peak said.
According to the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association, there are over 16,000 eating and drinking establishments in the state, that employ 450 million people. Many of those will lose their jobs, at least temporarily, including many locally.
Rendezvous' 40 employees will be whittled to 15-20.
“Some of our employees may have to file for temporary unemployment until the virus passes,” Peak said. “I don't care if I make any money in this. We want to make sure we can maintain as many employees as we can and get them through a hard time.”
Customer count dropped 30 to 40 percent in the last week as viral concerns spread, but the dining room was full Monday afternoon.
“Everybody must think this is the last supper,” Peak said.
Waitress Pam Dunham volunteered to be laid off so that some of her co-workers could remain employed. She's single and has saved two to three months of expenses in an emergency fund.
“I can afford to take a couple of months off,” Dunham said. “There are a lot of girls here, it's tight for them. They've got kids. My kids are grown. We've never been through anything like this. It's crazy. It's scary. Everyone is paranoid.”
Stacey Arnold, owner of Rustic Roots in downtown Grand Haven, said as a new business owner, she's terrified.
“When I found out (about mandated 3 p.m. closing) I panicked,” she said. “We opened the end of July. We have three kids. It's not like we had a summer to get us through a slow period. We're hoping we don't end up going out of business because of this.”
Arnold said she and co-owner Jake Nash had to let all five of their employees go. Arnold and Nash plan to remain open for take-out and offer free delivery throughout the Tri-Cities area.
“If orders pick up more with delivery we'll happily have our employees come back,” Arnold said. “Unfortunately, this is hurting them because they depend on us for money. That makes me feel even worse. It's tough. Everyone still has the same bills even though everything is shutting down and everyone has to stay home. The bills are still there and everything still has to be paid. I don't understand how they expect that to happen.”
Arnold said they're planning weekly specials as well as their full menu.
“We're just trying to keep healthy food an option for people for right now,” she said. “That way they don't have to turn to unhealthy options or fast food.”
Supplies have also become an issue for some restaurants.
Arnold had to visit a local grocery store because their ordinary supplier ran low.
“We cleaned Leppink's out of steaks and chicken in order to stay open,” Arnold said.
Kelly Larson, who owns Skoops, Temptations Sweet Tempations, The Front Porch and Fortino's, said she feels fortunate that much of her business is walk-up and drive-thru, but still, the unknowns can be disconcerting.
“As a retailer it's really challenging to know what to do,” she said. “I want to keep my customers safe and my employees safe. We are well-versed in sanitation. You tell me what we are supposed to do. There are lots of moving parts right now.”
Including knowing how much inventory to order.
“Even at Skoops, today is the day I order mix,” Larson said. “It's a milk product. Usually I buy 20 cases at a time. If tomorrow I have to close, I have to dump it down the drain, which is nothing compared to what the restaurants are facing with all that perishable food.”
Now is not the time to panic – it's a time to support local businesses.
“Support your local restaurants and get some takeout food, otherwise there's going to be a lot of food that's going to be wasted.”
