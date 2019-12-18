The port of Grand Haven saw a flurry of activity this past week as the end of the season inches closer.
Last Wednesday, the steamship Wilfred Sykes of Central Marine Logistics called on the Verplank dock in Ferrysburg to deliver a load of slag.
The Sykes returned Saturday with another slag cargo for Verplank’s, followed closely by the articulated tug/barge Bradshaw McKee/Commander, which was bound for the St. Marys Cement terminal in Ferrysburg to discharge a partial load of cement.
After unloading at Verplank’s, the Sykes sailed for Indiana Harbor to take on another load of slag, this time for Meekhof’s D&M. There was another vessel that was already loading for D&M by the time the Sykes made port in Indiana Harbor. The Calumet of Grand River Navigation had arrived to load slag Friday evening and departed for Grand Haven on Sunday morning.
Indiana Harbor to Grand Haven is a quick trip, and the Calumet had made it to port by 4 p.m. Sunday. The vessel was secured at D&M and unloading began a little after 5 p.m.
The Bradshaw McKee/Commander departed from the St. Marys Cement dock and backed past the Calumet at around 8 p.m. The Calumet finished unloading and was outbound to the lake an hour later.
The Sykes came in to port early Monday morning, offloaded at D&M and was backing out before noon. After clearing Grand Haven, the Sykes only had one more port of call left for the season – Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, for winter layup.
The Sykes visited our port 18 times this season, compared to 23 visits the season prior.
Other vessels are beginning to head to layup as winter sets in on the Great Lakes. The Great Republic of Great Lakes Fleet visited Grand Haven twice this season and is currently getting a five-year survey at Ironhead Marine in Toledo, Ohio. The Coast Guard requires a vessel to receive a thorough hull inspection every five years, which consists of routine maintenance, steel work and sometimes a new coat of paint.
There may be a slag boat or two at D&M before the season is over, but that is very weather dependent.
