LC Walker Arena to be renamed Mercy Health Arena

MUSKEGON — Mercy Health and the city of Muskegon announced Wednesday that the name of L.C. Walker Arena will be changed to the Mercy Health Arena by the end of the year.
According to a press release, “this 15-year commitment will cover the renaming and rebranding of the facility and ensure the sustainability of the arena for the future.”
L.C. Walker Arena was named after the late Louis Carlisle Walker, a leading Muskegon industrialist at the turn of the 20th century and a contributor to the $1.5 million arena in 1960.
The arena is the home of the Muskegon Lumberjacks hockey team, Muskegon Risers indoor soccer team and West Michigan Ironmen indoor football team, as well as concerts, youth hockey leagues, public skating, graduations, circuses and other community events.
“The L.C. Walker Arena has long been a great asset to our downtown,” Muskegon City Manager Frank Peterson said. “I’m excited that Mr. Walker’s vision, creating a vibrant year-round downtown, lives on today. His gift to our community and our new partnership with Mercy Health will help ensure that this community asset is here for generations to come.”
Mercy Health is a regional, multi-campus, Catholic health care system serving West Michigan and the lakeshore with four hospital campuses and more than 90 physician offices.
