Since Loutit District Library’s building is closed, its storytime program will be conducted virtually.
Youth librarian Elizabeth Griffin will present a 30-minute Facebook livestream for families at 10 a.m. Fridays. The virtual storytime begins this week and will continue until further notice.
The video can be viewed on the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/LoutitDistrictLibrary.
Additionally, library staffers Marilyn Painter and Amy Van Oordt will post storytime videos intermittently. Painter will read the stories and Van Oordt will provide sign language. Updates about those storytimes will be announced on the library’s Facebook page or its website at loutitlibrary.org.
“We’re making lemonade out of lemons, and we have the technology to do that,” said Larry Halverson, the library’s community relations coordinator.
The Grand Haven library closed to the public on March 13. Library staff reported and worked during the weekend, and the building was closed to staff on Monday. The goal is for the library to be reopened March 30, but that is subject to change, Halverson said.
The library’s programs for March have been canceled, and the programs in April are subject to change.
Although the physical library building is closed, library cardholders still have electronic access and can download books, movies and magazines on a 24/7 basis.
Halverson said the library staff is doing the best they can.
“We want to be able to serve the community,” he said. “That’s our main focus.”
