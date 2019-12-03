Lead, copper rule presented during forum

Editor’s note: This article is the fifth of multiple stories about topics presented at the 14th annual Water Quality Forum, which was hosted by the county on Nov. 21. More articles will be printed and put online in the coming weeks.
Throughout Michigan, municipalities are currently dealing with changes to a ruling in handling lead and copper, including in water service lines.
Sam Bender, water and wastewater process engineer for the Holland Board of Public Works, gave a presentation on the ruling and what it means for Michiganders during the 14th annual Water Quality Forum recently hosted in Ottawa County’s Fillmore complex.
“Public water is pretty important,” he said. “The impact that different rules have on it has an impact on everyone’s lives.”
The lead and copper rule is a treatment technique, Bender noted in his presentation. The rule helps protect public health by establishing levels in which action needs to be taken.
“As a nation, we have been working on this for 30 years,” he said.
Bender noted that a federal lead ban was created in 1986, followed by a lead and copper rule in 1991. In 2004 and 2007, there were minor and short-term revisions made to the rule. Current changes could lead to long-term revisions to the rule.
“These changes are meant to protect public health, and when you add more protection, there are additional costs, time and energy that is required,” he said. “But we know this is a benefit to the public.”
Some of the changes to the ruling include sampling differences, a lower amount of lead being accepted and replacing service lines.
“(Line replacement is a) big one because it has a lot of cost,” Bender said. “Starting January 2021, all supplies with lead service lines are going to have to be replaced as well as those that are galvanized and are, or were, connected to a lead service line. That’s because a galvanized pipe can catch the lead that is given off by the lead pipe, and it can rerelease it later.”
Bender said a full replacement – whether on the private side or on the public side – has to be paid for by the public utility. This means that everybody is going to get their lead service lines replaced and that the ratepayers are going to cover the costs, something with which Grand Haven is familiar.
In September, Grand Haven City Council approved increasing water commodity rates to help build up to the $600,000 needed annually to replace the roughly 1,800 lead water service lines within the city over the next 20 years.
Another change, Bender said, is lower amounts of lead will be accepted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Currently, the EPA allows up to 15 parts per billion (ppb) of lead in drinking water before action must be taken to correct the issue.
“We are going from 15 ppb to 12 ppb,” Bender said. “We are talking about really small amounts, but they have a big effect to our health.”
On the Michigan.gov website, a page called “MI Lead Safe” has a list that shows lead levels in water from across the state. The page shows Grand Haven’s last monitoring period ended in 2016 and showed no traces of lead, with the next sampling due by the end of September.
The monitoring system used was the 90th-percentile calculation. According to Bender, this calculation is not based on absolute results.
“You might have one high hit, but that doesn’t represent everything that is in your system,” he said.
With the new rules, taking five water samples of a liter each, the first and fifth liter will be tested.
“This is going to be more protective of public health,” Bender said, noting this change also could mean more action will need to be taken.
Where samplings are done also will change, Bender said.
“Now, with the new rule, sampling pools have to be submitted to the state and the emphasis is on sites with lead service lines, followed by lead interior plumbing and then copper plumbing with lead solder,” he explained. “This additional oversight is good to make sure we are sampling at the right places.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.