Editor's note: This questionnaire is the third in an eight-part series, giving readers an opportunity to learn a little more about the candidates who will appear on the Nov. 5 ballot. Grand Haven candidates include Josh Brugger and Bob Monetza for the mayoral post; Collin Beighley, Jamie Cooper, Ryan Cummins and (incumbent) Mike Fritz for two City Council seats; and Andy Cawthon and Todd Crum for a trustee position with the Board of Light & Power. Questionnaires began Oct. 18 will run alphabetically through the Oct. 26 edition.
Name: Collin D. Beighley
Age: 41
Occupation: Custom project manager for Tubelite Inc.
Education: Studied music at California State University Stanislaus, studied program engineering at University of Phoenix
Community involvement: member, Grand River Sailing Club, 2012-present; Grand River Sailing Club Board of Directors, 2017-18; rear commodore, Grand River Sailing Club, 2018-present
What unique qualities or experiences make you a good candidate for the council?
Since moving to Grand Haven 14 years ago, I have spent a great deal of time living and working in the downtown area. I now live on the east side of Beacon with my wife and two children, but we still spend a great deal of time downtown at events. I think this experience, especially working downtown during the busiest and slowest times of the year, has given me great insight as to what would benefit our town and what needs to be stopped. As your city councilman, I will work hard to help local business prosper right along with the people that call Grand Haven their home.
What do you consider the top issues facing the city, and how would you address them?
Economic development: Greater support for small, independent businesses (craft brewers, bakeries, design firms, etc.) need to be able to start a business and grow accordingly. I will focus on these types of businesses with less focus on residential development in the downtown area.
Public safety: Our police force and the people who protect our citizens are of great importance. While Grand Haven is a relatively safe city, no place is immune to violence and crime. We must do what we can to ensure the residents of Grand Haven feel safe and confident with our law enforcement.
Infrastructure: We need to make sure our public lands get used to help the majority of the citizens, not just the few. Bike paths, hiking trails and parks should be a priority, with less focus on land development for larger businesses.
Education: We must figure out a way to put a stop to bullying and offer better outreach not only for those that suffer from bullying, but find the root cause of those that engage in that destructive behavior. We also need better training for teachers dealing with children with special needs.
Affordable housing: As a community, Grand Haven should focus less on condo development and explore options for affordable housing to allow more people to live and work in the city.
Recreational marijuana: The majority of voters in our city have voted in favor of allowing medicinal and recreational marijuana business to be allowed. Our city leadership needs to follow the will of the people and the democratic process, and allow these businesses that adhere to the state law to open and operate in the city.
What do you consider the city’s strengths and how would you build on them?
Our city has a great focus on being a tourist destination and we should strive to keep that growing, but we also need to make sure that in doing so we don’t lose sight of the people that live here year-round.
What do you see for the future of Grand Haven, and how would you work with the other members of City Council to make that happen?
Grand Haven is a great town to live and work in; however, as times change, we need city leadership to work together and help the city and people to adapt and change with the times. Together, we can keep all of the things that make Grand Haven great while also progressing into the future with an inclusive community that is fit for the times that we live in — a community that is open-minded, supportive of each other, and supportive of the businesses that help our community grow.
