Learn more about Ferrysburg City Council candidate Stephanie Rahilly

Editor’s note: This series gives our readers an opportunity to learn a little more about the candidates who will appear on the Nov. 5 ballot. Rahilly is a write-in candidate vying for one of three open seats on the Ferrysburg City Council. We'll feature the rest of the candidates throughout the week.
Name: Stephanie Rahilly
Age: 51
Occupation: Emergency Medical Services
Education: Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration, Paramedic certification
Community involvement: I am on the city of Ferrysburg Recreation Commission as vice chair, a member of the Board of Directors of the Grand Haven Beach Association and the secretary/treasurer of the Summerset Association. I have participated in many community events including the Fire Barn Playscape Community Build, Walk for Warmth with the Ottawa County Community Action Agency, Tree City tree planting with ReLeaf Michigan, and the Fourth of July events. I look forward to continuing my involvement in community events as a representative of City Council.
What unique qualities or experiences make you a good candidate for the council?
While serving on the Recreation Commission, I have established relationships with the city manager, council members and city support staff. Through this experience, I have gained an understanding of the systems and procedures of our city. As a paramedic with the city of Toronto, I interacted with the public daily, developed excellent listening skills and the ability to manage critical situations in a calm, deliberate manner to achieve positive outcomes. In my role as superintendent and commander, I interacted with city leadership, council members and various divisions within the city, including: labor relations, human resources and strategic communications.
What do you consider the top issues facing the city, and how would you address them?
Funding the operating costs of the city and repairing, replacing and maintaining infrastructure, including Smith’s Bridge. We need to increase our eligibility for grants and our ability to participate in matching funds programs. We also need to maintain our presence at the county and state levels to continue building relationships with decision makers to create awareness of our local issues. I believe Ottawa Sands will become a leading issue. The city of Ferrysburg will incur secondary costs associated with development and increased tourism. We need to have a seat at the table and a voice in the discussions to ensure future development is appropriate for our community.
What do you consider the city’s strengths and how would you build on them?
Parks and tourism are the greatest strengths of our city. I would like to build on these strengths by increasing accessibility for all ages and abilities.
Is there anything you would change in Ferrysburg? Why and how?
I would like to see an increase in community involvement in the various boards, committees and commissions. There are currently 26 openings within the city. Greater participation results in better representation of all residents and decision making based on input from multiple perspectives. I would also like to focus on attracting businesses to create a downtown area that will increase our tax base.
City attorney confirms Rahilly's eligibility
Some had questioned Rahilly's eligibility to run as a City Council candidate, claiming she hadn't lived in Ferrysburg long enough to satisfy the one-year City Charter mandate. City attorney Brook Bisonet last Thursday determined that she qualified.
Rahilly said she has owned a residence in Ferrysburg since 2013 and been an elector in the city since 2016. She said she moved to Ferrysburg this past May.
“I filed my application and it was accepted,” she said. “As far as I'm concerned, I am a candidate and I meet all the requirements to run for the open seat.”
Bisonet's official opinion stated that the Ferrysburg City Charter does not define whether a “resident” needs to be a permanent resident.
“Based on the information that I have at this time, it is my opinion that Ms. Rahilly is eligible for election as a councilwoman in the city of Ferrysburg," he said.
