The Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28 hosted its annual Veterans Day Dinner on Nov. 9.
The sold-out event kept with the Grand Haven post's tradition of veterans serving veterans, with all veterans attending receiving a complimentary prime rib dinner.
The honorary guest speaker was David M. Pequet, U.S. Navy veteran and nephew of the late legendary astronaut and West Michigan native, Roger B. Chaffee. Pequet discussed Armistice Day, the 100th anniversary of Post 28, and the life and career of his uncle.
Highlights of the evening also included honorary life memberships awarded to Post 28 Legionnaires, including past Post 28 commanders Chris Jarvis and Ed Heckman, Carl Lori, and Post 28 Chaplain Duane Smith. In addition, 17 Quilts of Valor were presented by Post 28 Auxiliary member Kathy Straatsma. Dinner was served by the Post 28 Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion volunteers.
