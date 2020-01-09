The Michigan Legislature on Thursday approved a bill to recognize Beacon Boulevard through Grand Haven as the Officer Scott Flahive Memorial Highway.
The Michigan Department of Transportation erected the signs in early December 2019, in anticipation of that approval and in advance of a memorial ceremony on the 25th anniversary of Flahive’s death.
State Sen. Roger Victory, R-Hudsonville, introduced the bill on Sept. 12, 2019, after being approached by Sgt. Lee Adams of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.
Flahive was a 28-year-old Grand Haven police officer when he was gunned down by a jail escapee on Dec. 13, 1994. It happened on Beacon Boulevard, near Taylor Avenue.
The late officer’s friend, Capt. Clint Holt, said renaming the highway was 20 years in the making. An attempt to do this in the immediate years following Flahive’s death never went anywhere.
“We must never forget our heroes, and Officer Scott Flahive was certainly a hero to his family, friends and fellow police officers before his life was tragically cut short while serving,” Victory said. “I was happy to introduce a measure to name a portion of U.S. 31 after Officer Flahive to help honor his memory.”
Under the bill, the portion of U.S. 31 known as Beacon Boulevard — beginning at the intersection with Robbins Road in the city of Grand Haven and continuing north to the Jackson Street intersection — would be known as the “Officer Scott Flahive Memorial Highway.” Senate Bill 527 now heads to the governor to be signed into law
The signs marking the highway are funded by private donations.
