Leppinks Food Center and the city of Ferrysburg recently announced that the grocery store will match donations up to $25,000 in support of improvements to the city's Fire Barn Park.
The fire station-themed playground was built in 2019. With the goal to make the park even more accessible, the city recently launched a fundraising campaign, in addition to applying for a state grant.
Proposed improvements to Fire Barn Park include a large grassy area for flying kites, throwing a Frisbee, etc.; six pickleball courts; picnic pavilions; a future splash pad; and a new parking lot and bike path route that will increase accessibility and safety for all park users.
“Park accessibility is very important to us and one of our City Council's five-year strategic goals,'' Mayor Scott Blease said. “The Ferrysburg Recreation Commission has worked hard to create a master plan for Fire Barn Park that incorporates Universal Accessibility standards throughout the design. We are grateful to Leppinks for supporting our parks with this generous donation. Leppinks has always been and continues to be a strong community partner.”
Richard Cole, president of Leppinks Lakeshore Inc., said: “As a local grocer providing service to the community for over 35 years, we support improvements that enhance recreational opportunities for all Ferrysburg residents. Improvements to the park will be particularly beneficial to the families that make up a large portion of our customer base.”
To donate to the park improvement fund at the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation, visit give.ghacf.org/grand-haven-donation and select “Ferrysburg Fire Barn Park Fund" from the drop-down menu before clicking the “Add Donation” button.
Interested donors can also deliver a check in person or by mail to Ferrysburg City Hall, 17290 Roosevelt Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.