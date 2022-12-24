The Tribune asked local kids to share their letters to Santa Claus with us. Here's what they had to say:
Dear Santa,
I want a Nike Elite Pro backpack with a white Elite logo, and an XBox Series X.
Maxwell
Dear Santa,
My name is Sadie and I am 6 years old. I have been extra nice this year. I did a group hug. I would love it if you could bring me a baby Yoda present.
Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas list: Squismellow, baby stroller, baby cradle, Christmas hat.
Love, Laelah
Dear Santa,
My name is Joslyn and I am 8 years old. This year I have been extra nice. I help my mom clean up toys. I would love it if you could bring me Jojo Siwa stuff and LOL stuff, and a remote control car.
Christmas Presents: Heavy Metal Ford Bronco, Sharper Image Corvette, XBox Series X, drums, hockey net, robe, the foot book, monster truck tiger shark RC, Roblox card, Mega Construx Hot Wheels Big Foot.
Henry
Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas list: race car, baby dolls, Barbies clothes, snowsuit and Legos.
Love, Liberty
Dear Santa,
Please can I have a Roblox card, and some Legos and stuffed animals.
Arnie
Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas list: a water baby, a Tamagotchi, baby doll clothes, nail polish and nail stickers.
Love, Iset
Luca’s Christmas list: New Bright Heavy Metal Ford Bronco RC, Ford Bronco power wheels, Bumblebee Cyberverse adventures dinobots, RC front end loader, Etch-a-sketch classic, Big Truck Pups Al Deluxe big truck, Play-Doh kitchen creations cafe pay set, robe.
Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas list: I want drone Lego, Oculus, a dog, and Apples to Apples.
Love, Leighton
