The following are letters to Santa written by local children.
The letters are presented here as they were written. Sadly, we were unable to decipher several of the letters we received; those are not included.
Dear Santa,
Other kids might ask for phones or tablets but all I want is to show everyone love, kindness and joy. My dream would be to let families in the hospital also at their homes who can’t have Christmas at home or can’t afford presents to have an amazing Christmas. Also, to give service and bless everyone with Christmas cheer!
Wrote with love – Ava
Dear Santa,
I want 5 million dollars to split between charities such as, Saint Jude’s Children Hospital, World Wildlife Funds, Children’s Food Basket and many more.
Sincerely, Jonny Q.
Dear Santa,
How are you doing pretty busay huh? Well lets get to the point on why I am wrighting to you but one more thing. I’m in 4th grade now and it’s kind of hard. Math is also really hard so one of the things I want for Christmas is better grades! I’m also into Harry Potter and I own 1,2,3,4,5,6 and 7. And I would like a Harry Potter lunchbox because I think it would look cool. Then I would also like a want set. I will also ask for the other book that J.K. Rowling wrote Quiddich through te ages the last thing I will ask for is a small Harry Potter Lego set like the graveyard or a spider one from the chamber of secrets and if my stocking is to small to fit all that you can put the extra stuff underneat or beside it.
Sencerily Parker
Dear Santa,
Can you get me a camera please. Pritty please with cheese. Do you now snow flake and sugar plum? You have a Mary Christmas. How are your elf’s doing? How are you doing?
Love Sophia
Dear Santa,
I would appreciate a kid baking set.
From Emmett
Dear Santa,
I all ready sent you a note. but I forgot one thing for chrismas. I want to be with my family.
Love: Payton
Dear Santa,
I will tell you you will love the cookes we made. I can tell. I would like a toy dragin toothless in a egg.
From Bella
Dear Santa,
You are the best. Think you for all of the presents this year I want football gluvs and a soccerball. Merry Christmas!
Love Logan
Dear Santa,
You are the Best. I Love The peresins you gave to me last year. This year I want a eletrik skodar.
Love Daniel
Dear Santa,
I hope you love your sandwitch & beer (LOL) for Christmas I would like makeup, slime, art, music, & a hydro flask. At least the hydroflask. I have hydroflask stickers and all I need is a hydroflask now thanks.
Adalyn
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Are you doing fine? What I want is the game super Marieo Deluxe. Merry Christmas.
Love Ethan
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the ukulele last year. I want a phone. And why is Peppermint being so naughty? Also I want a violin mak shure it is rel.
Love, Lyla
Dear Santa,
I want a minecraft 3-D glasses, and a inentdo swich.
Love, Aiden
Dear Santa,
how are you Doing? I am sher you are bisy at work. if you have any time I have some requests to give you. I would like art suplis like craons, markers, and a notebook. I also want cooking suplis like cookies cuuters tea spouns and more.
Love, Matia
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the box last year. I would love a Patagonia, light blue fuzzy. I hope you have the best Christmas.
Love, Luke
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the hatchamils last year. This year I would like a orange hooverboard.
Love Oliver
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the box of art supplies last year. This year I would like for the elf pets to spy on are pets.
Love Sophie
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents last year. I wonted a five hundred dollar bill. I also want a remote control two loops, two bridges, two race cars, fifteen signs, stickers to go on the cars.
Love Ryan
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all the presents from last year. I want an Ipad and glasses and a Iphone 11. Do you get presents from your elves? If you do that is good. I have been good.
Love Reese
Dear Santa,
How are you? You are the best! this year I would like the bad guys book and a Barry Sanders jersy and football cards and Madan 20 please
From, Nathan
Dear Santa,
My name is Harper. I am 7 years old. I live in Muskegon, MI. I was wondering wut is your foverit color. I was olso wondering wut color is your eye. I would like LOL dolls, trolls, and Shopkins.
Merry Christmas, Harper
Dear Santa,
My name is Zoey. I am 7 years old. I live in Muskegon, MI. I was wondering how do you git your reindeer to fly?I l would like a LOL dol, a Barbie dol.
Marry Christmas, Zoey
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a good Christmas. You are so sneaka. this year i wont a harry potter wond and cloc an a yogu ball. love you santa,
Love, Harper
Dear Santa,
My name is Sophie. I am 6 years old. I live in MI. I was wondering wut your sled is mad owt uv. I also wonder wut your favert color is. I would like a car that has a rell engen for Christmas. I would also like a macup cit.
Merry Christmas, Sophie
Dear Santa,
My name is Ellen. I am 6 years old. I live in Muskegon. I was wondering how mush reindeer do you have. I was also wondering how old you are. I would like a doll, I would like makeup, I would like a toy car.
Merry Christmas, Ellen
Dear Santa,
My name is Casey. I am 6 years old. I live in Muskegon, Mi. I was wondering how do you get around the world with a little bit of time. I was also wondering what is your favorit colrs. I would like lego world video game, wild storm, yoki watch toy for Christmas.
Merry Christmas, Casey
Dear Santa,
My name is Easton. I am 7 years old. I live in Muskegon, Mi. I was wondering what your reindeers names are. I would like a puppy stuffed animale, intendo switch, santa cat plush.
Merry Christmas, Easton
Dear Santa,
I been good this year and I want a rc car.
From Blake
Dear Santa,
I wish that the children in the hospital get most of the gifts this holiday. Also the rest of the gifts can go to the children in the foster home.
Love, Addison
Dear Santa,
I want people to be happy and be grateful for what they get. Also I want people to spread joy this Christmas.
– Brayden
Dear Santa,
I now that it is the season to give to others and to care for others. Give more then you take.
From, Haylee
Dear Santa,
My name is Karmen. My family loves how you provide happiness for us. The Christmas of 2019 I need is… happy family. I don’t need games and toys. I want elephant stuff. I hope your Christmas is amazing.
Sincerely Karmen
Dear Santa,
I want a farm feeling when I donate supplies to animal shelters. What I need for cats is kitty litter, blanket, toys, cat treats, dis-infecting wipes, food, and water. What I need for dogs are food, water, leash, poop bags, dog beds, toys, friends, and love. With these supplies I will make cats and dogs happy.
Lennon
Dear Santa,
I think I have been good. I want a camra. Hope you have a fun jurnoy.
Love, Sierra
PS. I want a Elf on the Shelf but parents won’t let me. :(
Dear Santa,
Please can i get a horse
Love ELI
Dear Santa,
Please can I get a LOL doll
Love, Chrissy
Dear Santa,
My name is Drew. I am 7 years old. I live in Muskegon, Mi, I was wondering if you play football. I was also wondering if you or bise. I would like a dirt bike and a new qod and moder bike for Christmas.
Merry Christmas, Drew
Dear Santa,
Can I get a drone?
Porter
Dear Santa,
I want a Fuji camera, a new outfit for school and anew book to read. I really want a new bored game.
Love: Sophia
Dear Santa,
Christmas is for giving and helping people who don’t have money. We selibrate Christmas in December because Jesus was born on December 25 so that is why we solibrate Christmas.
– Kassidee
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is for my family to be happy and get what they want. The reason I want this is because my family works really hard and deserves what they want.
From, Kollyn
Dear Santa,
I would like a beanie boo bat, Legos, and a Beanie Book green Dragon!
From: Maresa
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is a cat for my mamma Cheryl’s house.
From Lilly
Dear Santa,
Please can I get a computer
Emma
Dear Santa,
My name is Gabby. I am 6 years old. I live in Muskegon, Mi. I was wondering how many years old you are. I would like a cat, a leshwick sckodr, a chocolate.
Merry Christmas, Gabby
Dear Santa,
My name is Allison. I am 6 years old. I live in Muskegon, Mi. I was wondering wut your favrit colloer is. I was also wondering how old you are. I would like a tablet. I would also like a mackupe set.
Merry Christmas, Allison
Dear Santa,
My name is Vanessa. I am 6 years old. I live in Muskegon, Mi, I was wondering how old are you?
Vanessa
Dear Santa,
Please can I get a Legos
Love, Xander
Dear Santa,
Elsa
Love, Penelope
Dear Santa,
I like it when you bring the present. I realy like the present. I like you.
From, Ember
Dear Santa,
My name is Alex I am a fith grader at Shettler Elementary. I dont want a lot for Christmas. All I want is to have a very merry Christmas with my family.
Alexa
Dear Santa,
I want to donate 4 million dollars tward cancer.
Dear Santa,
I want a phone and a gopro and can i have a vlogging camera and a selfiestick and can I have a dirt bike and can I have 2 more elfs for when we go to my ants house.
Dear Santa,
My name is Asher. I am 6 years old. I live in Muskegon, Mi. I was wundering if you love shilshin. I was also wundering how you did you git your close. I would like doop or hoop game, phon, computer. Merry Christmas.
Dear Santa,
My name is Xandar. I am 6 years old. I like in Muskegon. I was dondering if you live in a coold place. I was also wondering how did you get your reindeer. I would like a toy mocenchro race car for Christmas. Marry Christmas.
Dear Santa,
My name is Wyatt. I am 7 years old. I live in Mi. I was wondering how meny things you wanted. I was also wondering how meny reindeer you have. I would like robux, stuf animse, and I would like some vido games for Christmas. Mary Christmas.
Dear Santa,
My name is Blaizlynn. I am 7 years old. I live in Muskegon, Mi. I was wondering what your faverit toy is. I was also wondering how you go to every house in wone nite. I would like a maeckap set and more polly pocket houses and a art kit for Christmas.
Dear Santa,
My name is Brody. I am six years old. I live in Muskegon, Mi. I was wondering if yo have poors. I was also wondering wut is wor reinder names. I would like chocolate. I wont remoch core. Merry Christmas.
Dear Santa,
My name is Elijah. I am 7 years old and I live in Muskegon, Mi. I was wondering win your was boen. I was also wondering how old you are. I would like a nintendow sich. I also want a computer. I would also like a dog for Chistmas. Merry Chistmas.
Dear Santa,
My name is Easton. I am 6 years old. I live in Muskegon. I was wondering what you do for childerin. I was also wondering wat you love to do for babys. I would like a mochrol grav diger. Merry Christmas.
Dear Santa,
My name is Emmie. I am 6 years old. I live in Muskegon, Mi. I was wondering how old yoer reindeer are. I was also wondering how old you are. I would like chocolate, and a cat for Christmas.
Dear Santa,
My name is sophia. I am 6 years old. I live in Muskegon. I was wondering if he plays on the plagrown I was also wondering ubout if you hav reindeer. I would like a camra and macyp and how cuper for Christmas. Merry Christmas.
Dear Santa,
Can you get me a popsocket and can you get me a iphone 11 and a iphone 11 custom iphone case or a cool case can you get milox and mat a toy ples.
Dear Santa,
I want a Netendo swich for my dad, games for the Netendo switch ad-ons for the games, mods for the ad-ons.
Dear Santa,
Could I please have Ryan’s toy’s review toy’s for Christmas? Tavin.
Dear Santa,
I love you. Landen.
Dear Santa,
Please con I get filletruck. Logan
Dear Santa,
Please can I get a racecar. Jace
Dear Santa,
Please can I get a violin. Love, Annabelle
Dear Santa,
Please I wa doll I tablet I Barbie. Love, Mia
Dear Santa,
Please can I get Barbie. Love Zoe
