We asked local children to share their letters to Santa with us. Here’s what they had to say:
Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas list: Magna Tiles, Legos and a nail dryer.
Love, Iset Kemp, age 5
Dear Santa,
I wish for Peace on Earth and goodwill to men.
Love, Pat
Dear Santa,
I am wishing for a fake Santa Clause, a Grinch toy, a super hero and a spider monkey.
Love, Ace
Dear Santa,
I am wishing for a Polly Pocket, teddy bear, 1,000 pop-its, a bunny and a real cat.
Love, Iris
Dear Santa,
I want a toy dinosaur, a blanket, $100 and a purple pillow.
Love, Jackson
Dear Santa,
I want a blue blanket, and a brown pillow. Can I have a fake popsicle and a space ship?
Love, David
Dear Santa,
I am wishing for a real dog, a toy camera, a squishy, a mini fan, a teacher play set, a toy princess cat, a toy reindeer and a real bat.
Love, Roxiana
Dear Santa,
I am wishing for a horse – a real one – and a stuffed horse, slime, a real dog. I want a big barn set with horses and girls and cows. I also want a teddy bear.
Love, Selah
Dear Santa,
I want a real puppy, pop-it game, soft blanket, unicorn, doll, art stuff, giant pop-its, slime, games.
Love, Harper
Dear Santa,
I am wishing for a gingerbread house, blanket, a real turtle, a ball, and a bank.
Love, Asa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.