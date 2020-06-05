Now that Michigan’s governor has given the go-ahead for libraries to open, on June 8, you should be able to return that pile of books that has been sliding around in your car for the past couple of months. Right?
And you should be able to go inside, browse through the collection and get some new reading material. Right?
Wrong on both counts.
The directors of the public libraries in Grand Haven and Spring Lake say that it’s going to be a slow and deliberate process to get their facilities up and running as they were prior to the pandemic and shutdown.
The libraries have been closed since March 13, when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued her Stay Home, Stay Safe order.
It could be a couple of weeks before they are ready to accept books, let alone have any patrons walk through the doors.
“We have a lot of work to do to get the library ready for patrons eventually, including reworking our physical space to allow for social distancing,” said Spring Lake District Library Director Maggie McKeithan. “We also have all kinds of new materials to process for patrons, which will take some time. We’ll also be working out the details for how to get physical items into patrons’ hands.”
It’s likely to be after July 4 before the public will be allowed inside the building, Loutit District Library Director John Martin said, and that will still be limited access.
“It’s still up in the air,” he said this week.
The Loutit District Library Board, during a Zoom meeting on Tuesday, approved a COVID-19 Preparedness Response Plan as well as a four-stage library opening plan. Martin said the plans lay out steps for staff to follow to get the library ready, to train the staff about the new policies and sanitation measures, and to allow in the customers.
Martin said the library has purchased face masks, shields and sanitation materials to get ready for reopening. A $500 Library of Michigan grant will help offset the costs, but won’t cover it all, he said.
“If the public comes in and it’s a requirement to have a mask, we have some for them,” Martin said.
Plexiglas partitions have also been ordered, but they are not expected to arrive before Monday. Seating areas are being moved to create more distance between them.
Once the library opens to the public, staff and patrons will still be required to wear masks and maintain 6 feet of distance from anyone that is not a member of their immediate family. The lower level of the building will be closed and no groups will be allowed to use the meeting rooms, at first.
The libraries are following a four-stage reopening model approved by the Library of Michigan.
Starting Monday, the Loutit staff will start working in the library to get it ready for the first stage of reopening: curbside drop-off. Martin said that library drop boxes would be opened for return of all previously checked-out materials sometime over the next week or two.
“There’s about 15,000 items checked out right now,” he said.
Patrons should not be concerned about due dates as Loutit is a fine-free library.
Meeting rooms in Loutit’s lower level will be set up as a book quarantine area. All materials returned to the library will be quarantined for at least 72 hours before they can be returned to the shelves.
It’s going to take some time to restore all services.
“The reality is that not all services will be back right away,” McKeithan said. “This is a strange time and we are adapting to a ‘new normal.’ We’re starting with getting staff back in the building and picking up where we left off in mid-March. Then, patrons will be able to get books and other materials from us. From there, services will be added over time, like browsing and computer access, but we are taking it one step at a time.
“We’re also paying close attention to how other libraries around the country are adapting to each new phase and adjusting our plans accordingly,” she added. “All the libraries in this area are communicating together and sharing information about our plans, so that we can provide services to our community safely.”
All in-person programs at Loutit have been canceled for the remainder of the year, Martin said. There won’t be any concerts unless it is a virtual performance. There will be no in-house programs and program rooms will not be available for outside organization meetings.
Both libraries have kept their employees working from home and have offered a variety of programming online, including electronic book reservations. Summer reading programs will still be held and participants can sign up online.
Martin said that one of the coolest things his staff has done over the past few months is to call all library patrons over age 70 to make sure they are able to get library services, even if they can’t get to the physical facility. He said they reached out to at least 1,400 people.
“It’s been a great way to connect with the community,” Martin said. “We’ve hooked a whole lot of people up with the online stuff.”
McKeithan said they are anxious to see their patrons in person.
“Like everybody, SLDL staff are ready to move on to the next phase of this,” she said. “We all miss our patrons like crazy and we are all ready for the library to open back up. When the library reopens, it just won’t be like it used to, and that will take some adjusting for our staff and our patrons. But we also want to keep our community safe, so finding that balance is where we’re at now. That’s our challenge, and we feel confident that we’ve taken the right steps to get started.”
More information on the libraries’ reopening plans can be found on their respective websites: lo utitlibrary.org and sllib.org.
