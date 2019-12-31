After traveling through the Gummy Farm and Peppermint Pass, families made their way to King Candy’s Castle.
The fun adventures of the Candy Land game came to life Monday during a live-action event at Fruitport District Library.
The event continues Thursday from 12-4 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the public library, 47 Park St.
When the event opened last week, 60 families participated, Library Director Adam DeWitt said. Since it was popular last year, DeWitt said they brought the special event back for families to enjoy during the winter break from school.
In addition to playing the game set up around the library’s lower level, children also received a crown and goodie bag. As families waited for their turn around the board, they could make snowman and snowflake crafts with the help of National Honor Society students from Fruitport High School.
As laughter spilled into the library’s stairwell from the game area, DeWitt said he liked hearing families enjoying the activity, getting out of the house and being active.
“It’s nice to see them enjoying being at the library and being kids,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.