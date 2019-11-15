Residents can meet two authors in two weeks, while also raising money for a high school library.
Ann Arbor resident Erin Hahn and Spring Lake native Erin Craig (Whipkey) will be at Barnes and Noble, 5275 Harvey St., Norton Shores, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, for a book signing and meet-and-greet event.
At the same time, a portion of book sales throughout the store and online will benefit Spring Lake High School. For online sales to count for the school, contact the school for a voucher number.
Laurie Draeger, a Spring Lake High School media specialist, said the school’s copies of Craig’s book, “House of Salt and Sorrows,” are almost always checked out. When the opportunity to conduct a fundraiser during Craig’s visit arose, Draeger said they agreed because will they can then support an alumna while also raising funds to support current students. Draeger said having the opportunity to meet an author, let alone a 2001 Spring Lake graduate, might also help inspire students to further a passion for writing.
Funds from the book fair will help the high school media center add to its collection, which recently added new graphic novels. They also work on replacing outdated text books. SLHS staff and students will also be asked for suggestions on what they would like to see added to the library’s collection, Draeger said.
A few times a year, Craig visits her parents who still live in Spring Lake. She currently lives in Memphis, Tennessee, with her husband and daughter.
After graduating from SLHS, Craig attended the University of Michigan, where she earned a degree in theater design and production. When Craig graduated from high school, she envisioned working as a stage manager, which she did before having her daughter. Craig said she followed her dreams and pursued new ones as life changed.
Hahn is the author of “You’d Be Mine” and “More Than Maybe.” She’s also an elementary school teacher.
