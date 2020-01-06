Library moves public computers, searches for room use

Changes are underway at Loutit District Library.
Grand Haven's public library moved eight computers behind the adult reference desk on the upper level. After seeing a downward trend in use, the library looked to downsize the public computing space, which was previously located in the lower level, said Larry Halverson, the library’s community relations coordinator.
“The library is constantly changing with the times,” he said.
When the renovated building was opened in 2009, the public computing space had 23 computers. At the time, the computers were always in use, but library officials noticed a downward trend in use in recent years. Halverson said that with people becoming more computer savvy and using the public computers less, they cut back and downsized the space.
Bookshelves were consolidated and tables were moved to make room for the computers upstairs.
Halverson said they’re still exploring ideas for the vacated lower-level room. Some potential uses could include converting the room into a "makerspace" and place for educational opportunities such as sewing, public speaking, building resumes and more.
“The ideas are just unlimited,” Halverson said.
Library Director John Martin said they’re planning and dreaming of exciting ideas for the space that they think will be useful and needed for the area. Martin said they plan to meet with a consulting designer to look at potential layouts for the room. Once they’ve settled on a design, funding will be the next focus.
Martin said changes likely wouldn’t happen until after the next fiscal year, which starts July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.