Light Night event is Friday

Families can get in the holiday spirit while shopping under the lights in downtown Grand Haven as Holiday Light Night/Shopping Open House is set for Friday, Nov. 22.
Beginning at 5 p.m., the event is coordinated with the lighting of the holiday lights downtown, said Vicki Ellis, of Main Street Downtown Development Authority (DDA).
“This event is always the Friday before Thanksgiving,” she said. “When the lights go on for the year, we start our unofficial shopping season.”
Ellis said this event helps bring people to the downtown area to shop, instead of solely visiting big box stores or shopping online.
“We want people to shop downtown,” she said. “When you shop local, you’re giving back to your own community. These are your neighbors. They are the ones you borrow a cup of sugar from, and they are always the ones who are giving back to the community.”
During Friday’s event, shoppers will be able to find carolers from Lakeshore Middle School’s choir traveling from one end of the downtown area to another; the Steel Doin’ It band performing Christmas tunes in the courtyard outside of Jumpin’ Java, 215 Washington Ave.; local Boy Scouts will be passing out wreaths; and more.
Attendees also will be able to find something warm while walking the sidewalks, as the Tri-Cities Historical Museum will have roasted chestnuts available and members of the DDA will be passing out hot cocoa and holiday totes.
“It’s a fun night, even if you just want to walk around and look at lights,” Ellis said. “It’s part of the whole holiday experience.”
