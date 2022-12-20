A wall of water

Local photographer Walter E. Elliot captured this photo of a wave towering over the lighthouse at the end of Grand Haven’s south pier. The Lighthouse Conservancy is attempting to raise money to repair and maintain the lighthouses on Grand Haven’s south pier.

 Courtesy photo / Walter E. Elliot

The Grand Haven Lighthouse Conservancy is asking for people’s support this holiday season.

Manned by a group of dedicated volunteers, the lighthouse conservancy works to maintain and repair the city’s lighthouses.

