FERRYSBURG – Fire officials confirmed a home in the South Holiday Hills subdivision was struck by lightning during a storm that passed through West Michigan late Tuesday morning.
Ferrysburg firefighters initially responded to a call at 17849 Mohawk Drive at about 11 a.m. when the homeowner reported a possible lightning strike.
Kyle and Allison Garner were at home when they saw a big flash of light and felt their house shake. They also had a power surge where everything went off and back on again, he said.
The Garners decided to call 911 to be safe and then evacuated the house as instructed. Kyle said when they went outside, neighbors from across the street came out and showed him a picture on their phone of a hole blown through their living room wall.
Because of a language barrier, they did not understand how to call 911.
Kyle said that when firefighters arrived, he recommended they go across the street first.
Deputy Fire Chief Len VanderJagt said that firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to check for fire, but they didn’t find any.
Firefighters cut the wall away from the approximately 2-by-2-foot hole to check for fire. They also cut the wall away from more than a half-dozen charred outlets, but again, did not find any fire.
Power was cut to the house and the homeowners would have to contact an electrician to determine the extent of damage, VanderJagt said.
The Garner home did not experience a direct lightning strike.
