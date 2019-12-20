Lilly introduces plan to combat record high water levels along lakeshore

LANSING — State Rep. Jim Lilly this week introduced a plan to help protect and support people living along Lake Michigan’s shoreline, which is experiencing record high water levels.
The Republican from Ottawa County's Park Township says the measure, if passed, would be a move in the right direction for those who have been deeply affected by this tragedy.
Last week, Lilly and a bipartisan group of lawmakers also sent a letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer urging her to declare a state of emergency for the entire Lake Michigan shoreline.
If the governor does declare a state of emergency, Lilly’s plan would allow residents to immediately begin work on protecting their property without having to obtain an individual permit. The plan also would ensure a homeowner’s property taxes would not increase based on those improvements, as it would be considered maintenance and not an improvement.
“Right now, things aren’t moving fast enough,” Lilly said. “An unthinkable amount of damage has already occurred on our shoreline in West Michigan. Our families and business owners have had to deal with their homes and properties destroyed from the water and high winds. We must pick up the pace with the permitting process and do whatever we can to prevent more harm.
“For most, their home represents their largest investment, so it’s important to families that their homes are protected,” he continued. “I’ve been hearing from constituents about how this process is taking too long and that folks can’t even get on the waiting list for work with contractors until a permit is granted. From my perspective, the existing system simply isn’t working. We must look for solutions that yield a more expedited process going into next year. I see these bills spurring that conversation.”
Lilly said he continues to engage members of the Legislature in discussion regarding potential solutions and has had a number of conversations with state departments and federal elected officials on this topic.
“This is a problem that cannot be addressed by one branch of government alone,” he said. “We must look to our partners within the state and federal governments to address this crisis.”
In addition to these bills, it is expected that Lilly and his colleagues in Lansing will introduce a number of other bills and resolutions in early 2020 to address this situation in Michigan.
