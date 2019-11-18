Lilly receives Legislator of the Year award from MRLA

State Rep. Jim Lilly, R-Park Township, has received the Legislator of the Year award from the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association (MRLA).
Each year, the association honors legislators who have been consistent champions of the state's hospitality industry. This year, they recognized Lilly for his efforts to find a comprehensive solution on short-term rentals.
“Keeping the tourism industry vibrant and successful has been a top priority of mine while in office,” Lilly said. “The MRLA has been an incredible partner in that effort, and I’m honored to receive their award.”
