ABOVE: At Patricia’s Chocolate, 126 Washington Ave., patrons can purchase a nine-piece “Ukraine box” that displays the colors of the country’s flag for $24.75. RIGHT: A Ukrainian flag and sunflowers are visible outside the front of Patricia’s Chocolate.
Karen Smith sorts through the vintage prints at Marushka, dating back to when the store opened in 1971, that will be auctioned off starting April 9, with all of the proceeds going to Ukraine-based humanitarian organizations.
Karen Smith, of Marushka in downtown Grand Haven, shows off the designs she made in solidarity with Ukraine. The shirts and sweaters display the Ukrainian flag colors and a peace sign with sunflowers.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Since Russian forces invaded Ukraine at the end of February, human rights organizations have kicked into high gear to support Ukrainians and their surrounding neighbors who are offering support and taking in refugees.
In an effort to give Grand Haven-area residents a way to support the effort, some local businesses have been donating a portion of their sales to organizations working on the ground to feed and shelter Ukrainian refugees.
