WEST POINT, N.Y. — Cadet Janna Renee Ercole, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Ercole of Nunica, graduated from the U.S. Military Academy on Saturday, May 27.
Ercole graduated from Spring Lake High School in 2019. While at West Point, she concentrated her studies in law and legal studies. She was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army within the Military Police branch.
