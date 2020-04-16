COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Ottawa County, bringing the local death toll to five, the county health department reported Thursday.
Ottawa County Department of Public Health public information officer Kristina Wieghmink said Thursday afternoon that three people had lost their lives from the virus within a 24-hour period.
She also noted there are more than 80 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa County, as of Thursday.
The three Ottawa County residents who died this week had underlying health conditions, Wieghmink said, and include a woman in her late 70s, a woman in her mid 80s and a man in his mid 90s.
Last week, the county health department said two people died from the disease. A man in his late 70s died April 10 and a woman in her 70s died April 8. Both also had underlying health conditions.
“Our thoughts go out to the families who are mourning their loss and hope that they find comfort in this time,” Wieghmink said.
The state health department reported 172 new virus-related deaths in Michigan on Thursday. That pushes the state’s total to 2,093.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 153 deaths on Wednesday and 166 on Tuesday.
Thursday’s report includes 65 additional deaths identified through a weeklong reassessment of vital records.
There were 1,204 newly confirmed cases of the virus in Michigan on Thursday, bringing the cumulative total to 29,263. That number includes 82 cumulative cases in Ottawa County and 110 in Muskegon County.
