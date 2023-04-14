The room that contains the public record computers in the Ottawa County 58th District Court is closed off with a sign letting citizens know of the closure, and referencing the recent Clean Slate legislation.
The public records computer terminal at the Ottawa County Courthouse in Grand Haven is temporarily closed after the April 11 implementation of an automated system for expunging certain criminal convictions from public record.
A staff member from the 20th Circuit Court said there are a “bunch of things being marked as non-public” and members of the public are unable to access the online search system. Both staff from the circuit court and 58th District Court did not know how long the closure would last, but said it was temporary.
