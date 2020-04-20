Two more deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in Ottawa County.
On Monday, the Ottawa County Department of Public Health reported the local death toll from the virus has increased to seven, up from five on Friday.
The new dead include a woman in her 90s and a man in his mid-80s.
“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of those individuals during this difficult time,” said the health department’s public information officer, Kristina Wieghmink.
She also noted the county’s number of lab-confirmed positive cases as of 4:30 p.m. Monday was 124.
The state health department reported 119 cases in Ottawa County earlier Monday afternoon, and 149 in Muskegon County, which also has seven virus-related deaths.
The state reported 576 new confirmed cases of coronavirus Monday, the fourth straight day the daily new case count has been below 1,000. Monday’s report pushes the state’s total number of cases to 32,000.
There have been 2,468 deaths in Michigan from COVID-19, including 77 reported Monday and 83 reported Sunday.
Michigan’s governor said Sunday that she was eager to loosen businesses restrictions while also avoiding new flareups of the coronavirus illness. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said a lack of virus testing supplies is delaying such steps, but she maintains most residents support her actions despite a protest drawing thousands of people to the state Capitol last week.
Hospitals and public officials have been encouraged by the trending slower growth of new cases in Michigan, although stay-at-home orders and business restrictions remain in place. Whitmer said some rules could change May 1.
As of noon Monday, there were more than 760,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 40,000 deaths in the U.S., with more than 71,000 recoveries. More than 3.8 million tests have been conducted nationwide. Worldwide, there have been 2.4 million cases and 166,000 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kent County have doubled over the past nine days, according to WZZM-TV, and health officials are reporting a recent climb in cases. As of Sunday, there were 503 cases and 25 deaths within the county. The 43 new cases reported Sunday is the second highest daily case count Kent County has seen since the pandemic first started. The majority of Kent County’s cases are in the city of Grand Rapids. Dr. Adam London, Kent County’s director of public health, said the increase is likely due to expanded testing.
A 5-year-old from the Detroit area has died from COVID-19. According to WXYZ-TV, Skylar Herbert developed a rare form of meningitis and brain swelling while battling the virus. She died at Beaumont Royal Oak on Sunday after being on a ventilator for two weeks.
Sixty employees of JBS Plainwell have tested positive for COVID-19 from March 24 to April 19, according to the Allegan County Health Department.
Gov. Whitmer says there has been a 15 percent reduction in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past 10 days, WZZM-TV reported. The announcement came during a Monday afternoon press conference where Whitmer gave an update about the state’s response to the virus. According to state data, there are 3,374 patients hospitalized and 1,102 patients on ventilators statewide.
