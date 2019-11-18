Monday: A chance of snow showers before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a slight chance of drizzle after 2. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow before midnight, then a slight chance of rain between midnight and 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. West wind 9 to 14 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43.
Wednesday Night: Showers after 1 a.m. Low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Thursday: Showers. Cloudy, with a high near 46.
Thursday Night: A chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 11 p.m., then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39.
