FLOWERS CANCELED

The Tri-Cities Garden Club will resume the annual Garden Walk and Flower Show in 2021.

With ongoing concerns about COVID-19, two additional local summertime events have been canceled.

The Tri-Cities Garden Club has canceled its Garden Walk and its Flower Show for 2020, but the events are slated to resume in 2021.

