SPRING LAKE — A Spring Lake teen’s efforts to help reduce depression and suicide in West Michigan has earned her Girl Scouting’s highest honor, the Gold Award.
For her work, called “Hand-in-Hand,” Claire Peterson collected full-size hygiene products through donations at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spring Lake. Peterson, 19, assembled the contributions into hygiene bags and delivered them to low-income and homeless students at Spring Lake, Whitehall and Muskegon public schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.