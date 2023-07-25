Workers at Trinity Health Grand Haven Hospital have delivered a notice for an Unfair Labor Practice strike, planned for Friday, Aug. 4.
After seven months at the bargaining table, union workers say that Trinity Health has negotiated in bad faith and has failed to make an investment in the Grand Haven community by offering low wages to its employees.
According to Kevin Lignell, communications coordinator with SEIU Healthcare Michigan union, hospital workers plan to strike for 24 hours.
“We were told for many years that we were helping to keep healthcare in Grand Haven by being lower paid and that Trinity was going to solve all our problems,” said Beth Ruiter, a medical technologist at Trinity Grand Haven. “But Trinity continues to make wage proposals that are far lower than what our colleagues make down the road at the Trinity Muskegon Hospital. Low wages are resulting in recruiting and retention problems across our hospital, often forcing us to work short-staffed.
“Our community has invested in this hospital for decades and they expect better care. We are going on strike because it’s time for Trinity to invest in workers. We must restore this hospital to being the pillar of the community it once was.”
The former North Ottawa Community Health Systems was acquired by Trinity Health on Oct. 1, 2022. In December 2022, almost 200 hospital workers voted to affiliate with SEIU after the hospital was acquired by Trinity and renamed Trinity Health Grand Haven Hospital.
The planned strike would involve those workers represented by SEIU HCMI, including diagnostic imaging techs, lab assistants and technologists, housekeepers, dietary workers, social workers, unit clerks, patient care associates, medics, and other positions.
Trinity Health said such a strike could require “closing key hospital operations and redirecting patient care.”
“Trinity Health Grand Haven is committed to negotiating in good faith with the collective bargaining union covering our colleagues who support the care of our patients. Completing these contracts and taking care of our colleagues and our community are top priorities and essential to our mission,” the health system said in a statement to the Tribune.
“We fully support their right to participate in – or refrain from participating in – protected concerted activities. We follow the rules. However, the strike announced by the union for Aug. 4 may require closing key hospital operations and redirecting patient care.”
Workers say they chose Aug. 4 as the date for the strike to build awareness of the role they play in providing care for the Coast Guard Festival, which runs July 29 through Aug. 5. For a city with a population of 11,000, the influx of 350,000 annual visitors to the festival causes a strain on all services.
“We were a free-standing community hospital for over 100 years before we were purchased by Trinity Health,” said Ricky Kauffman, lead radiographer at Trinity Grand Haven Hospital. “We were able to operate because of the immense amount of support we received from the community. We have seen the quality of care become greatly challenged because of the staffing crisis. We want the community to know what’s happening inside the hospital and how focused we are on improving the quality of care and support our patients receive.”
