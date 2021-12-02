The State Bar of Michigan recently recognized the chief judge of Ottawa County’s 20th Circuit Court, Jon Van Allsburg, with the Marilyn J. Kelly Award for Outstanding Judicial Service in Family Law.
Kelly, a former Michigan Supreme Court chief justice, was respected for her keen knowledge of family law and her advocacy for youth and families engaged with the justice system. In 2015, the State Bar of Michigan established an award in her honor and to recognize judges for significant contributions to family law in Michigan.
