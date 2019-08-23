Local Labor Day Bridge Walk planned

Residents as well as visitors can lace up their walking shoes for a Labor Day Bridge Walk close to home.
Grand Haven’s annual Labor Day Bridge Walk begins at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2.
The free walk takes participates from the Third Street Bridge, along the boardwalk, to the end of the pier and back to Chinook Pier.
Registration is not required to participate.
A raffle, courtesy of local business donations, and snacks will be provided following the nearly 3.5-mile walk.
Raffle tickets will be given at the start line of the walk, said Ashley Latsch, assistant to the city manager.
Latsch noted that a Harbor Transit bus will be available for those who feel they’re unable to finish the walk.
As thousands of people attend the annual Mackinac Bridge Walk, Latsch said it’s nice the city has the capability of hosting a similar, but smaller event.
“It’s a great alternative to have here locally,” she said.
Elsewhere in West Michigan
The Labor Day Truck Parade begins at 9 a.m. Sept. 2 in Zeeland and heads to Eighth Street in downtown Holland. The event honors employees and local companies.
The Labor Day Parade in Muskegon starts at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Fourth Street and Clay Avenue. It will continue down Western Avenue and end at 490 W. Western.
The Muskegon Polish Festival runs Aug. 30-31 in Hackley Park in downtown Muskegon. It includes activities, food, dancing, music, Catholic Mass and more.
The 15th annual Muskegon Labor Day Cars for Cancer kicks off Sept. 1 at Mercy Health Lakes Village. Registration begins at 5 p.m. followed by a 6:30 p.m. cruise.
The car show gets underway at 7 a.m. Sept. 2, and The Knights of Columbus will host a pancake breakfast that day from 7 a.m. to noon.
All proceeds will go to the Johnson Family Cancer Center at Mercy Health Partners.
