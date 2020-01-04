Local legion begins kitchen renovation

On Friday morning, volunteers started renovations for the kitchen at the Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28.
It’s the first time since 1945 that the kitchen has undergone changes, according to the post’s public relations coordinator, Chris Petras, who recently published a book about the post’s history.
While the overall footprint will remain the same, the kitchen will receive stainless steel and commercial-grade equipment, said Post Cmdr. Janet E. Fonger.
Currently, the project is slated to be completed sometime in March.
So far, $170,000 has been raised toward the Operation KP (Kitchen Project) goal of $200,000. Anything raised above the goal will be put into the post’s building fund and used toward other needs such as a roof, Fonger said.
According to records, the Post 28 building was used by organizations for meetings and dinners, and it was open for use during the Coast Guard Festival, Petras said. With all of the use in addition to the Auxiliary serving meals to raise money for the post, Petras said the kitchen was expanded in 1945 to its current state, but it hasn’t been revised since that time.
With the Legion Act expanding the number of honorably discharged veterans who can apply for membership, Petras said their ranks are increasing and they’re serving more meals out of the kitchen.
Fonger noted that money raised through the meals goes toward their mission of serving veterans.
With the updated kitchen and equipment, Fonger said they look to add to the tradition, an aspect that she thinks people are excited about once the kitchen is complete.
With demolition of the kitchen underway, Fonger said she can feel the excitement.
“There’s an energy in the building now,” she said.
In addition to receiving donations from businesses and individuals, the post received $20,000 from The Home Depot Foundation toward the project.
Four individuals from The Home Depot also volunteered alongside members of the post’s building and ground committee and Sons of the American Legion in the demolition. As volunteers started removing cabinets, Chad Galombeck, assistant manager at The Home Depot in Grand Haven, said his dad is a member of the American Legion and he knows they’re active in helping veterans.
As the kitchen project continues, dinners will continue to be served at the post. Post Manager Lori Pulciani has worked to have Trillium Events and Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken to cater dinners. She’s also working to bring in other local businesses for catered dinners, Fonger said.
Dinners will remain similar in pricing to meals served before the project started, Petras said.
Anyone interested in donating to the renovation project can do so at www.americanlegiongh.org.
