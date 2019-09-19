Local man to lead new Spring Lake bagel store

SPRING LAKE — Tyrone Rufus grew up in the area, so he may know a thing or two about Spring Lake tastes. The 2009 Fruitport High School is banking on bagels.
Rufus, who has worked for the Muskegon-based Brooklyn Bagel company since he was 16, says he’s ready to launch his own venture closer to home.
“I started at the Henry Street store in 2007,” said Rufus, now 28. “I worked my way through the ranks and now I’m one of the main leaders. The owner is in the process of taking a step back and is no longer involved in the day-to-day operations. His sons and I have taken over.”
Rufus’ father also worked at Brooklyn Bagels for a couple of years, so bagels may in in their blood.
Rufus expects the Spring Lake location to open later this fall at the former Citgo station, which closed around the time when he was leaving high school and entering Cornerstone College. He’s had his eye on the location ever since.
“The look of Spring Lake will be a little different from the rest of the locations,” he said. “The shell that’s there is exactly what we are going to use. We removed some interior walls to open it up a little bit.”
The location will feature a VIP room that will be free to use for meetings and gatherings.
“Church groups, attorneys and Realtors use it to host meetings,” he said. “I’ve seen as many as 14 people in there for a meeting. The kids absolutely love it. They use it for their study groups. There’s no charge.”
Rufus said the Muskegon-based bagel company’s most popular offering is the asiago cheese bagel, but his favorite is the “everything” bagel.
“Ours is completely covered with garlic salt, onion, poppy seed, sesame seed, and it’s sprinkled with granulated garlic before baking,” he said. “It’s got a lot of flavor going on. It’s my absolute favorite.”
The bagel dough is made fresh in Muskegon and shipped to each store.
Brooklyn Bagels was launched in 2001 and now has three locations. The Spring Lake store will be the fourth, and the first outside of the Muskegon area.
The menu also includes bagel sandwiches, salads, a full catering menu, coffee and specialty coffees, and a smoothie bar. Dine-in, drive-through and catering options are available.
Rufus said he’s excited to bring his passion closer to his hometown.
“That community is so near and dear to my heart, having grown up there,” he said. “I spent most of my life there. Spring Lake has a very soft spot to me.”
Although exact hours have not been determined for the Spring Lake location, Rufus said it will open at around 5 a.m. and be open seven days a week.
Rufus said developer Kim VanKampen purchased the Citgo station with a coffee shop in mind. She is developing the Epicurean Village retail, residential and restaurant space next to the Spring Lake Village Hall.
“Before Kim purchased the (Spring Lake) location, I was trying to purchase it on a land contract,” he said. “I’m just a small-town kid, so I didn’t have much money to my name. Kim came in and paid full price for it. I had a mutual friend that had worked with Kim. I called her and it happened to be the perfect time.”
Rufus said VanKampen was receptive from the get-go.
“She was working with someone else about a coffee shop and it wasn’t going like she wanted,” he said. “They were all concepts. When I approached her, she actually flew up from Florida with the intention of meeting me and the partners and seeing the business. I think she fell in love with it.”
Besides Rufus, the company is headed by owner and founder Denny Dyer and his sons, Trent and Trevor. The company is leasing the building from VanKampen.
Village Manager Chris Burns said she’s happy to have another dining option in the village.
“I think people are excited about that,” Burns said. “I am excited that they’re coming. It’s fun to be a part of that buzz when people on social media are making positive comments.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.