This picture from Grand Haven Township shows how wipes not meant for the toilet can clog up sewer systems and pump stations. Homeowners are asked to refrain from flushing anything other than toilet paper.
Local municipalities are reminding homeowners to do their part in keeping pump stations and sewers clean by not flushing anything beyond toilet paper.
The staffs of both the city of Grand Haven and Grand Haven Township have created posts for emails and Facebook to warn people against flushing wipes with packaging denoting them as something that can go in the toilet.
