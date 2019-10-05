SPRING LAKE – Dogs barked as students pet and posed for pictures with pets Friday morning.
St. Mary’s School students and community members gathered outside the school and parish for the Blessing of the Pets. Following a prayer, Father Dave Gross blessed the animals with holy water during the annual event in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron of pets.
Following the event, Harbor Humane Society visited with classes to share some tips about pet safety.
As the students finished mass, Michelle Ellena held onto Ella, a Great Dane. The 1-year-old pup rode to school with Ellena’s kindergartners, Reid and Riley.
Ellena said it means a lot to have their four-legged companion blessed. She attended the event because she wanted to support the school and meet new people in the community.
While the group gathered near the school's gazebo, 9-week-old puppy Sasha was showered with attention. Vincent George said he wanted his family’s newest addition to get blessed and meet his classmates.
Four-month-old Pearl, an English mastiff, received sprinkles of holy water as Gross walked by.
Pearl is one of the seveal pets Pat Schmidt has had blessed through the years. Schmidt’s grandson, Linus Schmidt, said he wanted the puppy to get blessed because he wanted her to be better behaved.
