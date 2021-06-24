SPRING LAKE — Four area women sat under the Village of Spring Lake's clock tower recently to participate in a silent World Wide Knit in Public Day.
“For some reason, sitting under the clock tower at the corner of Savidge and Jackson made sense to me," said organizer Jane DeGroot. "As it turned out, there were four of us who showed up, and we had plenty of cars honk their horns at us in response to a sign that said, ‘Honk if you love knitting.’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.