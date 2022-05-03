About 45 kids visited the Grand Haven city manager's front yard Friday morning to help plant two trees in honor of Arbor Day.
"We're celebrating Arbor Day by bringing over some kids from different grade levels and different buildings, and bringing them together to plant a couple new trees to celebrate this holiday," said Molly McGinnis, a fourth-grade teacher at Griffin Elementary School in Grand Haven, and the daughter of City Manager Pat McGinnis. "This is the house I grew up in, so it's fun to have them all here."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.