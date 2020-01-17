SPRING LAKE TWP. — Frank Parcheta met a milestone Thursday while surrounded by family and friends. The local World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday.
“It just happened,” he said of his century of life. “It doesn’t feel like anything I did.”
Parcheta and his wife, Lucille, presently live at American House Spring Lake. She is 97.
Parcheta was born in Chicago in 1920, and came to Ottawa County’s Robinson Township with his family when he was 3 or 4, after his mother had died.
“When my father came out here with a large family, he thought he could make a better living in farming,” Parcheta said, noting he was one of six children. “I wasn’t very old at the time, so I was harder to take care of.”
A nearby family without children took Parcheta in and raised him as an only child. However, living in a different household doesn’t mean Parcheta didn’t spend time with his family.
“I went to a single-room schoolhouse – it had all eight grades in one room,” he said. “Even though we were from different places, I went to school with my family. They came from one direction, I came from another.”
After finishing eighth grade, Parcheta waited more than two years to attend high school. He spent the time cutting wood with his father and doing farm work to raise enough money to pay for transportation.
When he enrolled in high school, he also joined a new apprenticeship program.
“I went to high school in the morning and to work in the shop (Keller Tool) in the afternoon,” Parcheta said. “They would teach me how to run the machines. I got a pretty-good education that way. After the apprenticeship program, they kept me on.”
Parcheta worked with Keller Tool, which later became known as Gardner-Denver and is now Eaton, until joining the U.S. Navy during World War II.
“I joined the Navy pretty late in the war,” he said.
He noted that, at the time of enlisting, three of his five children had been born and were home with Lucille, with whom he recently celebrated 79 years of marriage.
“Lucille had a harder time than I did by taking care of the kids,” he said.
During his time in the Navy, Parcheta served aboard destroyers, participated in escort duty and swept for mines in the ocean. He also visited Okinawa before heading to San Francisco to be released early.
Parcheta continued to work for Gardner-Denver until his retirement, at which time he and Lucille traveled to warmer climates during the winter months. One year, he said, they traveled to Mexico with a group of people in trailers and RVs.
During Parcheta’s 100th birthday celebration on Thursday, family and friends looked through photographs taken of the many adventures he, his wife and his children have been on.
“I think (Frank) is one of the sweetest men,” said Jennie Paggeot, life enrichment director at American House Spring Lake. “He continues to amaze me every day.”
